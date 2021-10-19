The NBA has announced a partnership with Coinbase, which will allow cryptocurrency to be used in stadiums.

The NBA established a collaboration with Coinbase ahead of its 75th anniversary season, paving the way for cryptocurrency purchases in stadiums in the near future.

Coinbase is a well-known cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to invest in famous digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The arrangement would make Coinbase “the official cryptocurrency platform partner of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and USA Basketball,” according to a press release from the NBA.

According to the press release, “the collaboration, which marks each league’s first cryptocurrency platform relationship, will include exclusive content, innovations, activations, and experiences from Coinbase to educate fans on the increasing breakthroughs happening across the cryptoeconomy.”

Coinbase’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kate Rouch, expressed her company’s “pride” in becoming the NBA’s official cryptocurrency partner.

“We will design interactive experiences to engage with the NBA and WNBA’s tremendous community and athletes throughout the world as part of the collaboration,” Rouch added.

Coinbase is a “natural fit” for the NBA, according to Kerry Tatlock, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Partnerships and Media for the NBA.

“We look forward to collaborating with Coinbase to provide fans with additional ways to engage with the league and each other, while also improving the experience for Coinbase users,” Tatlock stated.

The NBA’s collaboration with Coinbase could lead to more venues embracing cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

The Sacramento Kings made history in 2014 when they became the first NBA team to accept Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, as a means of payment in their arena. The team stated in April of this year that players and staff members will be able to pay with Bitcoin.

According to CoinDesk, Kings chairman Vivek Ranadivé announced in April, “I’m going to offer everyone in the Kings organization… as much of their income in bitcoin as they want.”

In addition to the Kings, the Dallas Mavericks confirmed in 2019 that BitPay, the world’s largest Bitcoin payment processor, will accept Bitcoin as a means of payment inside the team’s stadium.

The Mavericks announced in March that they will now accept Dogecoin for team goods and ticket purchases.

