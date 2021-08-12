The nation’s largest teachers union has changed its mind about vaccines and now considers them “necessary.”

Prior to the 2021 academic year, the largest teachers union in the United States has come out in favor of vaccine requirements.

As coronavirus infections rise across the country, the National Education Association (NEA) issued a statement on Thursday calling vaccine requirements a “acceptable” step.

“As we begin a new school year in the midst of a rapidly spreading Delta variant and low public vaccination rates, it is clear that immunizing those who are eligible is one of the most effective ways to keep schools safe, and it must be combined with other proven mitigation strategies,” said NEA President Becky Pringle.

Employee accommodations, as well as paid leave and conveniently available immunization locations, must be made, according to Pringle. She believes that employee input on how immunization requirements are enforced is equally crucial.

“We also endorse routine COVID-19 testing in lieu of immunization for those who have not yet been vaccinated or for whom vaccination is neither medically suitable or effective,” Pringle added. “We feel that such vaccine requirements and modifications are a reasonable, responsible, and necessary measure to safeguard our students and guarantee the safety of our school communities.”

Vaccine requirements had never been accepted by the NEA before.

