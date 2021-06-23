The National Holiday of Juneteenth Leaves Black People Unimpressed

Juneteenth, a day commemorating the abolition of slavery in the United States, has been designated as a federal holiday by the United States Senate. However, notable Black Twitter users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision, with many claiming that it is insufficient.

Making Juneteenth a national holiday has been criticized for failing to address material issues such as police brutality.

“We didn’t want for Juneteenth to be honored as a national holiday, we wanted a stop to police violence,” said Zellie Imani, a teacher, blogger, and activist.

We didn’t ask for Juneteenth to be declared a national holiday; instead, we demanded a stop to police brutality.

June 16, 2021 — zellie (@zellieimani)

“The irony of America declaring Juneteenth a national holiday while forbidding people from teaching about it in schools is not lost on me,” Twitter user @MajorPhilebrity remarked.

The irony of America declaring Juneteenth a national holiday while prohibiting its teaching in schools is not lost on me.

— possibly: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) 15 June 2021

Critical race theory is now prohibited in Arkansas, Idaho, Florida, and Oklahoma. It studies how race and racism intersect with politics, culture, and the law.

Critical race theory is also being debated by lawmakers in Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, Arizona, Kentucky, Utah, and New Hampshire.

Another critique is that while the Senate passed the Juneteenth holiday bill unanimously, it remains divided on matters of Black voting rights, particularly the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a Democratic bill aimed at preventing states from enacting racially discriminatory voting laws.

“Soooo…,” wrote writer Liz Dwyer. Juneteenth can be unanimously authorized as a national holiday by the Senate, but we can’t get the John Lewis Voting Rights Act passed?”

Soooo… Juneteenth can be unanimously approved by the Senate as a national holiday but we can’t pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act? pic.twitter.com/9On20VUf5z

— Liz Dwyer (@losangelista) June 15, 2021

Filmmaker Bree Newsome said: “I find this insulting, actually. For the Senate to unanimously pass this bill but refuse to unanimously support Black voting rights. This is a brief summary.