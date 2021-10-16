The ‘National Divorce’ Between Red and Blue States is discussed by Steve Bannon and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed how some Americans are interested in a “national divorce” between Republican and Democratic-leaning states.

Greene conducted an ad hoc Twitter poll on the subject, which he published on Friday. According to her, 43% of the more than 84,000 respondents favored dividing the country into blue and red states, 48% said the country should “remain together,” and 9% were “undecided.” On Bannon’s War Room podcast on Friday, the Republican congresswoman said that Americans want to split because of “irreconcilable divisions.” Her poll should serve as a “wake-up call to Democrats in particular, that they cannot do this to our country,” according to her. 3. Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have damaged so many people’s lives and destroyed our country in just 9 months that 43% of Americans want a #NationalDivorce and states to be partitioned between Republican and Democrat states.

October 15, 2021 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee)

Bannon stressed that the country should not break up, claiming that he is “adamantly opposed” to the concept.

“We need to start leading like we mean it,” the former Trump administration official added. “We win elections, and we have these country-club Republicans, so we are essentially the controlled opposition—even while we are in power. If you want to keep this country together, start acting like you’re in charge, in my opinion. We’re putting together a coalition of African American males, hard-working blue collar Hispanics from the hard-scrabble counties of south Texas, from the Rio Grande Valley to the inner cities.” Greene used the flawed survey to attack Democratic leadership in a series of tweets.

“In just 9 months, Joe Biden and the entire Democratic Party have damaged so many people’s lives and destroyed our country to the point where 43% of Americans want a #NationalDivorce and states to be split into Republican and Democratic states,” the Republican legislator tweeted.

Former President Donald Trump and his Republican Party faction have been criticized by Democrats for inflaming racial tensions in the United States. Trump detractors have long complained about his “divisive” rhetoric and combative political approach, claiming that it has only served to further divide the country. This is a condensed version of the information.