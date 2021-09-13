The Names of These Storms Have Been Retired Forever Because They Were So Deadly.

It’s likely that the name will be discontinued indefinitely as America deals with the wake of Hurricane Ida’s devastation.

The hurricane is destined to be mentioned alongside Katrina and Sandy, whose memories of devastation and loss of life are still fresh.

Both names have been formally retired, which means no storms will be named after them, and Ida’s death toll of 82 will almost certainly see her join them by the end of the year.

According to NASA, the category-4 hurricane is the fifth-strongest storm to ever impact the continental United States, with winds of 150 miles per hour (mph). After making landfall on August 29, she caused at least 21 tornadoes and prompted New York to issue its first-ever flash flood warning.

She travelled 1,500 miles and impacted 22 states and Washington, D.C. On September 1, New Jersey experienced its wettest day on record, with 8.41 inches of rain falling in a single day, while New York City received 3.15 inches in a single hour.

Houses and cars were washed away, highways and transportation systems were swamped, roofs were ripped off buildings, and others were burned to the ground. Hundreds of thousands were left without power and others were without water after the power system was hit.

Ida’s reign of terror was so devastating that the name will forever be linked to the events of 2021. “The storm has not only caused loss of life, but serious and severe damage that the name Ida will probably be discontinued at the end of the year,” according to the Royal Meteorological Society.

More storm names have been retired for the letter “I” than any other letter in the alphabet. Since 1953, 11 “I” named storms have been retired, including Ike, Irma, and Ivan. Ida will almost certainly be the 12th name on the list.”

Atlantic surnames that have been retired

Agnes was born in 1972, and Alicia was born in 1983. Allen was born in 1980, Allison was born in 2001, Andrew was born in 1992, and Anita was born in 1977. Audrey was born in 1957. Betsy was born in 1965, and Beulah was born in 1967. Bob was born in 1991, Camille was born in 1969, and Carla was born in 1961. Carmen (year 1974) Carol 1954 Celia 1970 Cesar 1996 Charley, year 2004 Cleopatra, 1964 Connie was born in 1955. 1979 David Dean from the year 2007 Dennis, year 2005 Diana was born in 1990. Diane was born in 1955. Donna was born in 1960. Dora was born in 1964, and Dorian was born in 2019. Edna 1954 Elena was born in 1985, while Eloise was born in 1975. Erika 2015 Eta 2020 is the tenth edition of Eta. Fabian 2003 Felix 2007 Fifi 1974 Flora was born in 1963. Florence 2018 Floyd 1999 Fran 1996 Frances 2004 Frederic 1979 Georges 1998 Gilbert 1988 Gloria 1985 Greta 1978 Gustav 2008 Harvey 2017 Hattie 1961 Hazel 1954 Hilda 1964 Hortense 1996 Hugo 1989 Igor 2010 Ike 2008 Inez 1966 Ingrid 2013 Ione 1955 Iota 2020 Irene 2011 Iris 2001 Irma 2017 Isabel 2003 Isidore 2002 Ivan 2004 Janet 1955 Jeanne 2004 Joan 1988 Joaquin 2015 Juan 2003 Katrina 2005 Keith 2000 Klaus 1990 Laura 2020 Lenny 1999 Lili 2002 Luis 1995 Maria 2017 Marilyn 1995 Matthew 2016 Michael 2018 Michelle 2001 Mitch 1998 Nate 2017 Noel 2007 Opal 1995 Otto 2016 Paloma 2008 Rita 2005 Roxanne 1995 Sandy 2012 Stan 2005 Tomas 2010 Wilma 2005

Currently six lists are rotated every year, meaning the current set of names will be used again in 2027. Ian, Idalia, Isaac, Imelda and Isaias are the next five names for the letter I, covering 2022-2026. However, it’s probable Ida—which appears on the 2021 list—will have been replaced for 2027.

