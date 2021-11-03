The name of the law school’s founder, who sponsored Native American massacres, will be removed.

According to the Associated Press, the University of California Hastings College of the Law has chosen to change its name in order to distance itself from its founder’s background.

On November 2, the school’s Board of Directors voted to remove the name, approving the change in consultation with state officials.

Serranus Clinton Hastings, a former chief justice of the California Supreme Court, created the school. According to historians, Hastings helped to coordinate and finance operations that authorized lynchings, kidnappings, and slavery against the Indigenous tribe of Mendocino County’s Yuki people.

Since 2017, the institution has been working to reckon with the history of its founder. Providing free legal services to the Yuki, creating a campus memorial to remember Indigenous lives lost, and establishing an Indigenous Law Center are just a few of the initiatives.

Former university alumni and the Yuki tribe have applauded the move.

“My legal license bears the Hastings name, and I’m not very proud of it. There is no room for forgiveness in this situation “Willie Brown, the mayor of San Francisco, stated.

“I look forward to standing next to you and doing what is right for my people,” Yuki descendent Natasha Medel said.

The name change legislation is scheduled to be introduced next week.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Vice President Kamala Harris is a Hastings Law School graduate.

“Our decision is that we can no longer link our excellent university with his name,” Carl Robertson, who leads the Board of Directors, stated. “[Reinvestigation] work has enhanced our knowledge of the wrongs committed by the college’s namesake and the continued suffering they cause.”

The Yuki attacks were part of a three-year series of settlers’ massacres and kidnappings known as the Round Valley Settler Massacres, which cost at least 1,000 Indian deaths according to some estimates.

In 2020, the University of California, Berkeley’s law school will be renamed after a 19th-century namesake who supported racist beliefs that led to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. After a three-year struggle, John Boalt’s name was taken off a school building.

If the Hastings name remained, Joseph Cotchett, a trial lawyer and alumnus who has donated nearly $10 million to the institution, told the Chronicle that he would withdraw his name. This is a condensed version of the information.