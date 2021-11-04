The name of a Revolutionary War veteran has been removed from the alumni building at New Jersey College.

After a task team investigating the university’s historical ties to slavery discovered that the Revolutionary War hero for whom the building was named had once held slaves, a New Jersey institution opted to rename its alumni building.

Last month, the Board of Trustees of Rider University, a private college in Lawrenceville, decided to rename the facility that was previously known as Van Cleve Alumni House after Benjamin Van Cleve. On October 21, a temporary sign was placed in front of the building, now known simply as Alumni House, until new permanent signs could be installed.

NJ.com and The College Fix had previously reported on the university’s decision.

In a joint statement to the campus community, Rider University President Gregory Dell’Omo and Board of Trustees Chair John Guarino declared, “We cannot continue to hold him up, even tacitly, as worthy of praise or emulation.”

Last year, Rider University formed the Task Force on Rider and the History of Slavery to examine the university’s “history and connection with slavery and enslaved individuals.” The task force was given the responsibility of recommending “a comprehensive response to the University to recognize and educate about this past” based on its findings. The task group released a brief biography of Van Cleve on the university’s website, whose ties to the university date back to the university’s purchase of what used to be his land in the 1950s.

Van Cleve, a Revolutionary War soldier and later a member of the New Jersey Assembly, was born in New Jersey in the late 1730s. According to tax records discovered by the task team, Van Cleve had slaves for at least four years between 1770 and 1800.

The letter from Dell’Omo and Guarino stated, “Van Cleve opted to support the institution of slavery even while other residents in New Jersey awoke to the cause of abolition and the miseries of human bondage.” “Van Cleve’s conduct and attitudes have no place in the Rider community, whether judged by the standards of his time or ours.” The institution stated that renaming the Van Cleve building was not done in an attempt to eliminate his ties to the university. In addition to changing the name of the structure, This is a condensed version of the information.