The Mystery of the Creepy Ghost-Spotting in a Popular YouTube Video Has Finally Been Solved

The year-long online mystery involving an alleged ghost sighting on YouTube has come to a close, and the resolution isn’t quite as chilling as some had hoped.

According to Snopes, Jesse Durfee posted the original video to his YouTube channel ThriftSchool, where he frequently shares resale advice and vlogs.

Durfee is discussing CDs in a secondhand store when he shows the camera a “Gorasul: The Legacy of the Dragon” game in a video released in 2020. At 2:06, a smiling lady appears in the case’s mirror, but when he flips it over, she vanishes.

After more people noticed the event, it became a topic of conversation, with many people concluding that it had to be a ghost sighting.

Durfee responded to a viewer’s comment on the time stamp, commenting, “Holy crap…. that’s honestly very disturbing.”

“She seemed to be smiling as well. Items can be imbued with spirits. One commenter remarked, “Perhaps it was her game, and she really enjoyed it.”

The video was included in popular Youtuber Nuke’s Top 5 video titled “Top 10 SCARY Ghost Videos To Give You Da’ BUBBLEGUTS” a year later. The video has received over 1.4 million views and has been shared widely on social media.

“Jesse appears to have caught something unexpected. “It’s downright creepy,” Nuke added.

Now, one YouTube user has figured it out, and the fact isn’t quite as interesting as the rumors.

SannaKD, a YouTube user, pointed out that there is a poster behind Durfee that was mirrored when the CD was held at a small angle to it. When he flipped the camera around, the bottom of the poster can be seen for a single second, as SannaKD pointed out.

“When he shows the front of the CD, he is leaning back and holding the CD slightly to the right, which means the CD’s reflection is above and to the side of the shelf behind him. When he shows the back of it, however, the CD is parallel to the shelf and leaning back, implying that the reflection is just above the shelf. This is a condensed version of the information.