The Mu COVID Variant, which sparked concerns about vaccine resistance, has been eradicated in the United States.

According to viral tracking website Outbreak.info, the “B.1.621” or “Mu” variation of COVID-19 that triggered fears about vaccination resistance and enhanced infectiousness appears to have been eradicated in the United States.

According to the most recent statistics on the website, the Mu variant accounted for zero percent of COVID-19 instances in the United States on September 20, and no confirmed cases of the variant were detected.

The Mu strain had already been discovered in practically every state in the United States. On June 19, the Mu variety reached its peak in the United States, accounting for 3% of all COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to Outbreak.info, the strain was initially discovered in Colombia in January and has since been reported in at least 40 countries, but it is considered to be responsible for less than 0.5 percent of global illnesses.

According to the website, 8,557 cases of Mu had been recorded since it was first discovered on September 26.

COVID-19 variations are divided into three groups by the WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): variants of interest (VOI), variants of concern (Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma), and variants of high importance.

On August 30, the WHO designated the Mu variation as a VOI, indicating that it differs genetically from other known variants and is producing infections in numerous countries, potentially posing a public health danger.

However, the global numbers are now low, indicating that it is not a cause for concern.

The news comes on the heels of a trial published in Japan on Monday that found the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be effective against the B.1.621 (Mu) strain.

The vaccination is 76 percent efficient in neutralizing the variation, according to a team of experts from Yokohama City University School of Medicine and Yokohama City University Hospital. Casirivimab and imdevimab, a dual monoclonal antibody cocktail, was also found to be efficacious.

The Delta variation is still the most common strain in the United States, accounting for virtually all sequenced samples.

However, instances have been dropping for many days, indicating that the country may have reached the height of the variant's summer wave. The forecast for the winter months, however, remains murky, according to analysts.