The mother of a toddler who was found stabbed inside a garbage bag has been charged with murder.

A Michigan mom has been charged with murder after her toddler daughter’s body was discovered inside a garbage bag with stab wounds.

Justine Johnson, 22, was charged with felony homicide and child abuse in the first degree.

Sutton Mosser, a 3-year-old girl, was found dead after police responded to a property on Cedar Lake Road in Oscoda Township early Friday morning, according to WJRT-TV.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Johnson’s brother contacted 911 at 4 a.m. after discovering a black garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it at the residence where Sutton lived with her mother and grandmother.

Johnson was not present at the time of the incident. Officers found the woman walking over railroad lines more than four hours later.

According to the affidavit, she informed authorities she didn’t want to discuss about her daughter’s death.

The discovery was uncovered a day after Johnson’s brother had inquired about her child’s whereabouts, according to the affidavit. She is said to have instructed him to mind his own business.

Johnson, according to Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella, may be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of murder.

He called the 3-year-old girl’s death “terrible” and said such a crime was uncommon in the county.

“Certainly, homicides have occurred in the county in the past. He told the TV station, “I don’t know of any that have included a little child.” Bacarella has been contacted for further information.

Alisa Johnson, Sutton’s grandmother, told WNEM-TV that she “broke down” when she realized what had happened to her grandson.

“That kid adored me more than anything,” she added, adding that the 3-year-old girl referred to her as “grandma” and was “full of life” and “extremely intelligent.”

Alisa Johnson also stated that she believes her daughter is a good person who would never harm her child.

She said, “Justine adored Sutton with all her heart.” “She’d never allow someone injure that baby,” says the mother. I want a thorough examination of my child’s case. I want my grandchild to be treated fairly.”

Justine Johnson was charged with both counts on Monday and pled not guilty to both. Later this week, a probable cause conference will be held. This is a condensed version of the information.