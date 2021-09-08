The mother of a high school student claims that her son was denied lunch because he was not wearing a mask.

As the state-mandated COVID legislation, which went into effect this week, continues to face some pushback, a mother in Pennsylvania claims her kid was denied his school lunch because he was not wearing a mask.

All kids, instructors, employees, and visitors aged two and up must wear the mask starting Tuesday, with no exceptions for those who have been properly vaccinated.

Mandi Stewart told TribLive that two teachers at Armstrong Central High School had ordered her son, sophomore Colton Stewart, to wear a mask, but he managed to avoid it between 7.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

She claimed that a cafeteria worker who ordered him to wear a mask refused to give him his dinner because he refused to do so. After he contacted her from the principal’s office, she picked him up from school.

TribLive reported that she will look into the legality of refusing meals to a pupil.

“We will not discuss particular students and/or parents,” said Josh Williams, assistant superintendent for the Armstrong School District, in an emailed response to This website. No student has been or will be denied lunch because they did not wear a mask.”

Students were not obliged to wear masks during lunch, according to an earlier statement issued by the Armstrong School District on September 3. Coverings are also not required in physical education classes or when participating in sports or musical activities.

“Ignoring or choosing not to obey this rule is now not an option for schools in our School District or any other district,” it said.

Superintendent of Schools Chris DeVivo agreed that social media posts had encouraged students to walk out on Tuesday to protest the mandate, but warned that this would “result in more wasted instructional time for our students.”

Some Republicans were outraged by the protests and rule-breaking in other regions of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and GOP members in the state House are planned to return to Harrisburg to launch a legislative response.

According to TribLive, kids in the Derry Area School District reported for school and then departed, carrying signs denouncing the mandate, in an action that required police presence.

