The mother of a 14-year-old who was shot 18 times while waiting for the bus is unconcerned about ‘justice.’

Desiree Goodson, the mother of 14-year-old Samir Jefferson, is mourning her son’s death and says she is unconcerned about “justice” or “retaliation” because it will not bring him back.

On Monday afternoon in Philadelphia, Samir was shot 18 times while waiting for a bus to take him home after school. His killing comes during one of the city’s deadliest years for homicides, and authorities aren’t sure they’ll be able to halt the violence that led to the 14-year-death. old’s

“Whatever it was that motivated what happened yesterday afternoon, we may never be able to stop it,” said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Investigations Ben Naish to local TV station WTXF.

Samir’s family told WTXF that around 15 minutes before he was slain, the 14-year-old sent a video of a fight to someone. The 14-year-old was waiting for a bus at a North Philadelphia bus stop at 3:30 p.m. when two unknown men got out of their automobile, approached him, and started shooting.

At least 36 rounds were fired, striking Samir 18 times, according to the shooters. He passed out on the sidewalk and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I just want my son back,” Goodson told the news station, adding that “justice” or “retaliation” won’t “help me get my son back.”

“I see my son every time I close my eyes. That’s my son, whom I gave birth to. He aspired to be someone. He desired to be recognized “she stated

Nothing, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, can bring the 14-year-old back or any of the other victims of the city’s “senseless gun violence.” Outlaw, on the other hand, said the police department can “ensure these instances are adequately investigated” to help the families get closure.

Although no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting, investigators tell WPVI-TV in Philadelphia that they have questioned two people of interest. According to WTXF, police are investigating whether the Instagram message played a role in Samir’s death.

The Philadelphia Police Department told The Washington Newsday that the homicide investigation is “active and ongoing” with homicide investigators, but that no other information is available. This is a condensed version of the information.