The Most People Visit These American Beach Towns All Year.

According to the United States Lifesaving Association, Americans visit the beach in excess of 400 million times per year.

According to local tourist board data, the coastal towns mentioned below draw the most visitors throughout the year.

Florida’s Panama City Beach

According to data from Arrivalist, “the top most visited beach communities in Florida for the first 8 months of 2021 have been Panama City Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and St. Petersburg,” according to Visit Florida. In 2020, the list remained the same.

TripAdvisor has recognized Panama City Beach as one of the top three beaches in the United States. Visitors can relax and enjoy the 27-miles of beautiful beaches, as well as fantastic dining and entertainment at Pier Park, Panama City Beach’s leading shopping and entertainment center.

Fort Lauderdale is a city in Florida.

According to the Arrivalist research, Fort Lauderdale will be one of the top three most visited beach towns in Florida in 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Fort Lauderdale Beach, which has been Blue Wave certified since 1999, is the first stop for visitors to the city. Visitors adore the lovely golden sand and the many businesses and restaurants, especially dining al fresco while people-watching on Las Olas Boulevard.

Florida’s St. Petersburg

The Guinness World Record for the most continuous days of sunlight is held by “The Sunshine City,” which is located at the base of the Tampa Bay peninsula in Pinellas County.

Downtown St. Petersburg has everything you need, including pubs, restaurants, and stores, as well as numerous events and cultural attractions. The Salvador Dali Museum and Fort De Soto Park are both located in St. Petersburg. Admiring lovely Tampa Bay from downtown St. Pete is usually a terrific option for individuals who prefer to keep things simple.

Santa Monica is a city in the state of California.

Santa Monica is a fascinating coastal city located just north of Venice Beach and roughly a 30-minute drive from Los Angeles.

Before the epidemic, Santa Monica had an annual tourist count of 8,413,100 people who, like locals, enjoy the Mediterranean environment all year. The pier, amusement park, shopping promenade, and Muscle Beach in Santa Monica become busy, yet the atmosphere is mostly pleasant and happy.

Newport Beach is a city in the state of California.

One of the wealthiest enclaves on the planet.