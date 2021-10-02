The Most Expensive Colleges—and How Much Students Pay

College is becoming more expensive while salaries remain stagnant, putting an increasing number of Americans in debt.

According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while average college tuition expenses increased by 59 percent between 2000 and 2019, median weekly earnings for people with bachelor’s degrees increased by only 5%.

Student loan debt in the United States totals $1.73 trillion, with the average borrower owing $39,351. Without financial aid, such as scholarships, grants, work-study programs, and loans, many families would be unable to send their children to college. With nearly 90% of first-year undergrads getting financial aid, access to this help is critical to keeping college affordable for the majority of students.

Market for online education StudySoup used data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and net price data from four household income levels to identify which colleges and universities have the highest tuition expenses in 2019–2020—and what students actually spend at these schools.

Room and board expenses are not included in the prices, which are calculated for institutions with at least 500 students. The average net price data only take into consideration students who receive some form of federal aid, such as Pell Grants or loans, and show the average amount a student pays in tuition after federal aid, such as Pell Grants or loans, is applied.

Students are finding it increasingly difficult and expensive to attend two- and four-year universities, whether public or private, due to the large increase in college fees combined with stagnating income increases. The typical public four-year institution costs $10,560 for in-state residents and $27,020 for out-of-state residents during the 2020–2021 school year. According to CNBC, the hike in pricing is due in part to a reduction in state financing and an increase in the cost of living. Additional expenses, such as housing and school supplies, as well as transportation, are not included in these fees.

Continue reading to learn which colleges in the United States are the most costly, as well as how much students actually pay.

Reed College is a small liberal arts college in Portland

$58,440 in tuition

Average net price: $33,767 — for students in the $0-$48,000 income bracket: $13,443 — for students in the $48,001-$75,000 income bracket: $19,277 — for students in the $75,001-$110,000 income bracket: $26,961 — for students in the $110,000+ income bracket: $26,961 — for students in the $110,000+ income bracket: $26,961 — for students in the $110,000+ income bracket: $26, This is a condensed version of the information.