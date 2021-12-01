The Moment is Captured on Video To save their family, a man and a woman dash into a house fire.

Nathan Wright, of Jacksonville, Florida, was making a before-and-after TikTok video to show off his landscaping work when he was unexpectedly offered the opportunity to save lives on Tuesday.

He observed smoke pouring from a nearby house while filming the video with April Spell. While he and Spell hurried toward the property, he continued to videotape.

Someone cried for aid when the couple called out to see if anyone was inside the residence.

A woman was inside the house, according to News4Jax, attempting to rescue her disabled husband to safety. Wright jumped in to assist the man, while Spell assisted the woman.

Wright told the site, “It wasn’t a consideration, it was simply go.”

“We heard her respond, ‘Yes, we’re in here,'” Spell explained. “And at this point, I’m not going to allow her—I can hear her voice, so if I can hear her voice, she has to be close enough for us to get in, rescue her, and get him out.” @bitedown1 We saved some lovely folks today, so thank you, Lord, for your power. You are the best. original sound – Bite Down Despite the fact that Wright dropped his phone as soon as he entered the home, the camera captured the smoking house from the outside as well as the audio of the rescue.

“For serious, set their s**t on fire. I don’t think they’re aware of it “As he runs towards the home, he can be heard shouting.

“Is there anyone in there?” he inquired again. “Y’all get down,” Spell can be heard suggesting. The sound of the couple entering the house and assisting the married couple was captured against a black screen in the film, which has been seen over 1.3 million times. “Oh my god,” may be heard frequently.

The video was captioned by Wright as follows: “Today, we were able to save some lovely people. Thank you, Lord, for your power; you are the finest.” Another male was trapped further inside the house, which Wright and Spell were unable to reach, according to News4Jax. He explained, “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get down the corridor to get him out.”

One individual inside the residence was hospitalized in serious condition, according to a representative for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

