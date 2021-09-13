The Moment Is Captured on Video A man kicks a woman down a New York subway escalator at random.

A man in New York City was caught on camera kicking a woman down an escalator at a subway station.

The video began with an unidentified individual heading up the escalator at the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center Station in Brooklyn, as broadcast by the New York Police Department press account (NYPD News).

The man moved passed a woman standing on the escalator in the footage before turning around and looking at her. After that, he kicked the woman in the chest, knocking her down the escalator. While it is unclear whether the two exchanged any words on the video, the male appeared to say something to the woman before kicking her.

The unnamed male and the woman got into a “verbal exchange that escalated when the unidentified gentleman kicked the victim in the chest, causing her to fall several feet down the escalator,” according to an NYPD official.

According to the New York Daily News, as the man moved by the woman on the escalator, she murmured to him, “Say, excuse me,” to which the man replied, “I did,” and then kicked her down the escalator.

After the event, the woman fell to the bottom of the escalator, and the camera showed a slower and more zoomed-in version of the kick. Several other individuals were on the escalator at the time of the event, and they can be seen in the video watching the situation develop. After kicking the woman down the escalator, the unnamed male walked away from the scene.

A CCTV view of the suspect wearing a black protective face mask, a white t-shirt, and a black rucksack walking through the subway pay kiosk was also shown on the video.

After being kicked down the escalator, the 32-year-old lady “suffered scratches and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh, as well as injuries to her left ankle,” according to an NYPD representative. Despite her injuries, the woman declined medical treatment on the scene, according to an NYPD official.

“ASSAULT WANTED: Do you know who this guy is? At approximately 7:15 p.m. on September 21st, at the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center Station in Brooklyn, This is a condensed version of the information.