The Moment is Captured on Video A family’s home was set on fire by an arsonist for the second time in two weeks.

The moment an arsonist blankets the family’s porch in flammable liquid and lights a massive fire is captured on video by a family’s doorbell camera.

A hooded figure can be seen heading up the stairs onto the family’s porch in a video taken at 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After that, the footage shows him dousing the porch with flammable liquid and lighting a fire with a lighter.

As the fire bursts, he reaches down to fix the flame before fleeing. The video captures a massive burst of fire that begins to hit the camera on the wall.

Authorities are seeking the public for any information that could lead to the identification of the arsonist.

According to the police, the family successfully escaped the house through the backyard as first responders arrived. Enumclaw, a small town in Washington State, was the scene of the incident.

According to police, this was the property’s second fire in less than two weeks. The family’s automobile was set on fire on August 19 in an event that is still being investigated.

According to Tim Meyer, a sergeant with the King County Sheriff’s Office, “that region is a pretty safe community.” “One isn’t a trend, but two, we’re starting to notice something… To observe arson in the same location within a couple of weeks indicates to us that it is targeted.”

According to crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the bulk of arsons occur at residential dwellings by unknown perpetrators. However, since 2016, the number of arsons registered in the United States has been decreasing. In the United States, it is believed that only about 26% of arson cases are solved, leaving 74% unexplained.

Meyer told This website, “Certainly, we’re going to let the evidence tell the tale.” “However, we believe it is exceedingly unlikely that someone would be the victim of two distinct arson incidents in less than two weeks. I believe it’s fair to say that the possibility that they’re related is at the forefront of investigators’ minds.”

Yesterday, deputies posted security camera footage to their Facebook page. “Let’s get this person off the street and into prison before anyone else is hurt. This is a condensed version of the information.