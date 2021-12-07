The Moment a Gunman Opens Fire on Pedestrians in Front of a New York City Deli is Captured on Video.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) released a video clip on Tuesday showing the moment last month when a gunman approached a gathering of people outside a Harlem restaurant and opened fire.

On Tuesday morning, NYPD Crime Stoppers posted a 12-second video clip to its social media channels. The incident occurred on November 15 at around 8:16 p.m. local time and injured four people. The NYPD informed The Washington Newsday that none of the injured people were in severe condition.

The video was published by the NYPD in an effort to persuade anyone with knowledge about the shooting to contact authorities. The NYPD told The Washington Newsday that no arrests had been made in connection with the incident as of lunchtime Tuesday.

The unnamed suspect shot a handgun multiple times in front of 621 Lenox Ave @NYPD32Pct on 11/15/21 at 8:16 PM, striking four victims. If you have any questions, please contact us at 800-577-TIPS or send us a message on Twitter @NYPDTips. Up to $3500 in prizes are available. pic.twitter.com/DK2EvCh9y6 — New York City Police Department Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) 7th of December, 2021 The incident happened at 621 Lenox Avenue, a few blocks west of the Harlem River in upper Manhattan, according to police. According to officials, the event took place at the 32nd Precinct of the New York City Police Department.

According to authorities, the person in possession of the weapon “discharged a handgun multiple times striking four victims.”

A person clothed in dark-colored attire can be seen walking past a parked white automobile while approaching a group of five people in the video posted by authorities. The crowd is gathered on the two stairs going up to the store’s entrance, with some perched on the stair railing.

The guy holding the firearm then raises their right arm fast in the footage. Before firing, the person appears to direct the weapon at the group. Some of the group members flee and run away from the store, while others dive to the ground. The guy holding the weapon then backs up before turning around and sprinting away in the opposite direction.

The incident happened directly outside 141 Grocery Inc., according to The New York Daily News. A store employee, who did not want to be identified, informed the. This is a condensed version of the information.