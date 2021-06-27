The moment a deputy saves the life of a toddler choking on Cheetos is captured on video.

A dashcam footage from a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officer’s patrol cruiser shows the moment the deputy saved a one-year-old child from choking on a Cheeto.

This Monday, the film was posted on the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Facebook page. On June 5, while patrolling Interstate 25, Deputy Sheriff Patrick Ficke performed a routine traffic stop on a car after noting it was going strangely, according to the caption on the post.

The caption read, “He began a normal traffic stop and instantly knew something was awry.” “We encourage everyone to watch the video and see how this Santa Fe County Deputy Sheriff saved the life of a one-year-old toddler. Deputy Ficke, you’ve done a fantastic job!”

Ficke revealed in the video that after he started the stop, the vehicle’s driver—the one-year-old child’s father—jumped out.

According to Ficke, this is “typically a red indicator for law enforcement.”

As Ficke stepped out of his patrol cruiser, the guy informed him that his infant daughter had stopped breathing.

Ficke stated he “could tell the baby was stiff and purple,” so he dialed 911 and began performing the Heimlich technique on the kid.

He explained, “I checked her airway, I could tell she was choking on something, so I turned her around and started executing the Heimlich maneuver for an infant.”

“After about 45 seconds to a minute of administering the Heimlich, the Cheeto that she was choking on came out, and she started weeping, so I turned her around and just tried to console her,” he continued.

Ficke went on to say that he was delighted he was able to assist the child.

“It was a little terrifying for a while,” he said. “One thing with calls you never want to see a child hurt. So I was just lucky I was there at the right time and able to help her.”

Quick-Thinking Deputy

Several people on Facebook praised Ficke’s quick-thinking in comments on the post.

“Congratulations on how you handled the situation,” wrote Edward Romero. “By not overreacting to the fathers exit you were able to evaluate the situation and save the life of an infant.”

Mark Martinex wrote: “Outstanding! That child lived due to your heroic efforts.”

Janet Lehto added: "God bless you.