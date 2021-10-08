The Minnesota Supreme Court tells Chauvin that he has not demonstrated a need for a public defender.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s request for a public defender was refused by the Minnesota Supreme Court, which said Chauvin had not demonstrated the need for one.

In his appeal of his murder conviction and sentence in the killing of George Floyd, Chauvin requested the assistance of a public defender. Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder in February of this year, after kneeling for almost nine minutes on the Black man’s neck on May 25, 2020. He was given a sentence of 22 and a half years in jail.

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Chauvin had not proved his right to a public defender. Chauvin is entitled to an attorney under the Sixth Amendment, but the justices determined that he did not meet the standards for a court-appointed public defender because he can pay his own legal counsel.

Attorney Eric Nelson represented Chauvin at his first trial. “Mr. Nelson does not represent Mr. Chauvin on the state appeal at this time,” Nelson’s law firm partner stated in September. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea noted that the justices reached that conclusion after evaluating facts about Chauvin’s debts and assets, as well as the Office of the Minnesota Appellate Public Defender’s prior ruling that Chauvin was ineligible.

According to the Supreme Court, Chauvin may seek a public defender in the future if he is unable to pay for a counsel.

Last month, Chauvin filed documents stating that he plans to appeal his conviction and sentence on 14 grounds, including that his trial should have been transferred from Hennepin County and that the jury should have been sequestered.

Chauvin also filed an affidavit claiming that he does not have an attorney in the appeals process and that he has no source of income other than nominal jail pay. His case before Judge Peter Cahill was funded for by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association’s legal defense fund. “I was instructed that their obligation to pay for my representation ended at my conviction and sentencing,” Chauvin wrote. In April, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintended murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death in 2020.

Chauvin is also accused of infringing on Floyd’s civil rights when he knelt on him in federal court. This is a condensed version of the information.