The Military’s Response to the Capitol Riot Was Shaped by COVID, George Floyd Protests.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

On December 3, President Donald Trump signed an executive order extending the employment of the National Guard for COVID assistance through March 31, 2021. The decision was primarily based on cost sharing. The federal government agreed to cover 75 percent of the cost in 44 states, American territories, and the District of Columbia, while the federal government agreed to pay 100 percent in Florida and Texas until the end of the year.

The COVID mobilization sowed the germ of the belief that military force—particularly the National Guard—was critical for America in times of disaster, prompting a flurry of later queries about why they didn’t rescue the day on January 6. The Pentagon’s apparent inaction is linked to the COVID mobilization, as well as the role the National Guard played, or was perceived to play, during the George Floyd protests in June 2020.

The position of the National Guard and the conditions for its usage are crucial to understanding January 6, just as cost-sharing is the nitty-gritty of understanding the COVID response. So, what exactly is the National Guard? And how do they differ from active-duty military personnel or even reserve personnel? To begin with, the Guard is the successor to the “militia of the several states” as defined in the Constitution, which was drafted almost 200 years ago and also defines states’ powers to form militias. They belong to the governors as militia, and each serves as commander-in-chief of their state militia, the modern-day National Guards. The Posse Comitatus Act allows guardsmen and women to be deputized to enforce the law, which is typically prohibited. (The president can’t use National Guard personnel to enforce federal laws unless it’s to put down an insurgency, according to the law.) Unlike the Army Reserve, which is a federal component of the Army, the Guard is a reserve component of the armed forces. It wasn’t until the contemporary age that this force was forced to follow federal criteria in terms of training and equipment in order to be mobilized for active duty.

