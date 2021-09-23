The military teaches gun safety, and now the VA is putting even more emphasis on reducing veteran suicides.

While the military teaches soldiers about weapon safety, the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has begun a campaign emphasizing gun safety in an attempt to minimize veteran suicides.

On Wednesday, VA officials testified before the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee that their campaign includes public service announcements (PSAs) aimed at veterans. According to Military Times, the PSAs address the best procedures for keeping guns and getting mental health help.

A veteran’s perspective is depicted in a VA PSA released on September 17 as countless civilians give meaningless compassion and thanks for their service. The ad then turns to a single bullet being held up by a veteran sitting alone in his vehicle. He then secures his rifle with a cable lock before placing it in a box.

“A simple lock creates a barrier between the mind and the trigger,” the ad claims, “though it may seem like a little obstacle.”

The commercial asks viewers to go to KeepItSecure.net, a VA website with gun storage advice. The page also includes information on how to recognize and respond to a suicide crisis, as well as guidelines for using opioids and other drugs safely.

On Wednesday, Dr. Matthew Miller, executive director of the VA’s Suicide Prevention Program, told a House committee, “We are not aiming any campaign or messaging toward [firearm]restriction.” “We’re focusing our messaging and campaign on the importance of safety, as well as the amount of time and space between a person, a firearm, and ammunition…. A 10- to 20-minute [break]can save your life.”

VA authorities should train front-line workers who work directly with veterans on extra guns safety procedures, as well as mental health and assistance, according to members of the House committee. The VA, according to Miller, will do so by the fall of 2023.

The announcement of the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide in June 2020 sparked the new VA campaign (PREVENTS).

Lethal means safety actions, such as proper firearm storage, could help prevent veteran suicides, according to PREVENTS, a report on veteran suicides. Under previous President Donald Trump, the PREVENTS report was released.

In 2019, there were 6,261 veteran suicides, according to a VA report from 2021. Suicides among veterans have been reported. This is a condensed version of the information.