The method a homeowner uses to keep people from walking on his lawn goes viral and divides opinion.

Many homeowners might empathize with Thomas Lyons, a TikTok user who showed his innovative strategy for preventing people from strolling over his yard.

Lyons posted video of his new automatic sprinkler system, which detects persons strolling across the yard and sounds a warning before hosing them down.

“When people won’t stop cutting over your lawn,” he commented, posting video of individuals walking through his front yard, which is located on a busy street.

He offered, “Set up an automatic sprinkler,” and his video went viral with 38 million views after it was posted on September 23.

With joyful music playing in the background, the video showed young individuals being soaked after walking directly across the lawn on September 22. In each instance, the subject bolted from the yard.

An alarm sounded at the same time as the sprinkler, as evidenced in a second video published.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

Lyons demonstrated the effectiveness of the sprinkler system last week with before and after footage.

People used to be able to easily walk and cycle across the yard at any time of day or night before the sprinkler was installed. Following that, in footage from September 23 and 26, people were seen abruptly fleeing the yard.

Lyons claims that he had previously “asked respectfully every day to remain off the lawn, but they keep coming.”

After confirming that his “friend” recently installed the system, Lyons assured that “we got a lot more of these movies coming” in a comment.

With a total of 42 million views across the three videos, they’ve sparked debate about whether the system is necessary.

“This amount of pettiness appeals to me. It’s your lawn, so do whatever you want,” one person wrote.

“I’m not sure what you’re talking about. I was taught not to walk through someone’s yard. “Especially a stranger,” one spectator remarked.

“It’s only 10 feet to the sidewalk. Walking on grass on a regular basis will damage it, and this is practically someone’s front yard,” said another.

"Had this done in our yard by someone. Before they tripped in a hole my dog dug and injured their ankle, they tried to sue us.