The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines anti-vaxxer as someone who opposes vaccine mandates.

The word is commonly used to describe those who oppose immunizations, although it is less commonly used to represent people who oppose mandates imposed by private businesses.

Some people who have been vaccinated continue to oppose employer mandates, stating that unvaccinated persons should not have to choose between getting the vaccine and keeping their jobs.

“Anti-vaxxer,” according to Merriam-Webster, is a term used frequently to describe “a parent who opposes getting his or her child vaccinated.”

More businesses and employers are implementing vaccine mandates in an effort to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, and the new requirements show that mandates work.

According to a White House review issued on Thursday, vaccination regulations in health care systems, schools, public-sector agencies, and commercial corporations have increased vaccination rates among workers to above 90% in several cases.

In comparison, such percentages are much higher than the 63 percent average rate of fully immunized people.

President Joe Biden will travel to Chicago on Thursday to support vaccine mandates for large businesses.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “The president’s message will be clear: Vaccination requirements work.” “More individuals get vaccinated as a result of vaccination regulations, which helps to end the epidemic and enhance the economy.” Vaccine requirements established by United Airlines, New York City schools, the NBA, and major hospital systems have all demonstrated that compelling employees to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine is an effective strategy to increase vaccination rates.

United was the first airline in the United States to inform its employees that they needed to get vaccinated in order to keep their jobs. Since the announcement on August 6, 99.5 percent of the airline’s employees has been vaccinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City, a strong supporter of vaccine mandates, also stated on Monday that 95 percent of the city’s public school employees have received at least one vaccine shot.

The immunization rate among the city’s department of education staff was 87 percent a week before the rule went into force.

