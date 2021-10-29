The Meme Treatment for Mark Zuckerberg’s Bizarre BBQ Sauce Bookend

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg made an announcement on the future of Facebook, but it was his unusual choice of décor that drew the most attention.

Despite the remainder of the space looking like it came straight out of Architectural Digest, one distracting feature stood out: a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s utilized as a bookend. The unusual choice of decor sparked a flood of parodies about its purpose.

In an attempt to rebrand, Zuckerberg announced that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, will change its name to Meta. During the ceremony, the Facebook founder stated that the name Facebook no longer represents the parent firm as a whole. “We’re going to be the metaverse first from now on.” It wasn’t Facebook that came initially. Facebook is one of the most widely utilized services on the planet. However, it no longer encompasses everything we do.” “Right now, our brand is so closely associated with a single product,” he explained. “However, I hope we become known as a metaverse company over time.” An instantly recognizable bottle of BBQ sauce, utilized as a bookend, was tucked away in the back of the set-up. Viewers and social media users were perplexed by the strange choice of décor. But this isn’t the first time the internet mogul has included Sweet Baby Ray’s in a livestream and received backlash for it.

BBQ sauce is being used as a book stopper by Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg made internet history in 2016 when he livestreamed his weekend at home smoking meats in the garden. The stream was notoriously awful, with Zuckerberg’s monotone delivery and frequent usage of the term “meats” being particularly notable. In the broadcast, Zuckerberg repeated “meats” 13 times and mentioned Sweet Baby Ray’s 10 times as he explained he was barbecuing with it. “Smoking meats” quickly became a popular YouTube meme, with compilation videos and autotuned remixes.

Despite his obvious affinity for the BBQ sauce, it’s unclear why he chose it as a bookend—but social media has speculated.

