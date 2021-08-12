The Meme “My Fall Plans, the Delta Variant” Goes Viral on the Internet.

“The best laid strategies of mice and men frequently go awry,” wrote a famous poet, and Twitter is no exception.

Faith was moved to fall 2021 when our aspirations for the summer of our lives were destroyed following a year and a half of lockdowns, restrictions, and bad news. With mounting concerns about the Delta variant’s impact, Twitter has little hope for even that.

The more infectious Delta form of the coronavirus is currently the most prevalent strain in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to some evidence, the Delta variety is about twice as contagious as the others.

According to the CDC, patients infected with the Delta variation were “more likely to be hospitalized than those infected with Alpha or the original viral strains” in two separate investigations from Canada and Scotland.

The good news is that the vaccinations approved for emergency use in the United States are proven to be “highly effective” in preventing serious sickness and death, regardless of the variation, which includes Delta. Furthermore, according to the CDC, breakthrough infections in vaccinated persons occur far less frequently than infections in unprotected people.

Still, the threat posed by the Delta variety is enough to turn it into a social media meme—but then again, what isn’t?

The original two-image “reality vs. expectations” meme layout has been updated with a COVID twist by internet users.

The “Delta variant” represents the thing that took it all away, referencing some of modern history’s greatest downfalls. “My fall plans,” pairs with an image of hope, often taken from a movie or pop culture moment, while the “Delta variant” represents the thing that took it all away, often taken from a movie or pop culture moment.

My autumn plans Photo of the Delta version. twitter.com/lsPHnJ39uH

August 11, 2021 — BRIGHAM YOUNG MONEY (@LeviPsmiley)

Dakota Johnson was the first target of Ellen DeGeneres’ wrath. During the discussion, the actress denied DeGeneres’ claim that she didn’t receive an invitation to her birthday celebration. “Actually, no, Ellen, that is not the truth,” she stated flatly. “Ask everyone,” says the narrator. ‘Ask Jonathan, your producer,’ says the narrator.

My autumn plans pic.twitter.com/OoBsUygJwp The delta variation

August 11, 2021 — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow)

For fans of The Parent Trap, the Delta variant’s approach to their fall plans is akin to Hallie and. This is a condensed version of the information.