The McFarland Fire in California has grown to over 50k acres in two days, prompting more evacuations.

Over the last two days, the McFarland Fire in California has spread by more than 50,000 acres, causing officials to issue new evacuation orders for local households.

The McFarland Fire has burned at least 107,102 acres and is currently 51 percent contained, according to an update released on InciWeb, the national wildfire event system.

“Predicted winds pushed hard overnight and caused active fire behavior,” officials warned in an InciWeb bulletin on Wednesday.

“Today, crews will maintain, strengthen, and secure existing lines along Hwy 36 and Vestal Road, as well as protect the structures,” the report stated. Crews will concentrate their efforts on creating additional containment lines around the fire’s southern perimeter. Mopping up and patrolling around the fire’s northwest perimeter will continue. Within the fire perimeter, damage assessment is ongoing.”

Officials also issued a Red Flag Warning, which is issued when warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds combine to cause fire behavior to worsen.

Law enforcement agencies have announced new evacuations in response to the McFarland Fire’s rapid growth over the last two days.

On Tuesday night, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for individuals living “north of Petty John Road to Hwy 36W and west of the intersection of Hwy 36W and Canon Road to the Tehama/Trinity County line.”

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office has provided a complete map of the evacuation orders.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in the township of Platina earlier this week.

“As an evacuation route, residents are recommended to take Platina Road. The Igo/Ono Elementary School will serve as a temporary evacuation location, according to a tweet from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

According to the most current InciWeb update, 631 firefighters, including 19 hand crews, 34 engines, seven helicopters, 13 dozers, 11 water tenders, and three masticators, are battling the McFarland Fire.

There are numerous more current wildfires in California, including the Dixie Fire, which is the state's second-largest wildfire in history.