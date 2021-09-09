The McDonald’s Ice Cream Drink Hack Has Gone Viral, But It Isn’t For Everyone.

TikTok is a repository for fast-food-related hacks and tips, with new “life-changing” ones appearing on a daily basis. This recent hack, on the other hand, has divided viewers, with many questioning how revolutionary it is.

Following the craze of combining McDonald’s ice cream into coffees on TikTok, user @hasaneats tried the practice with a Fanta instead.

As they put the ice cream cone into the top of the soda, they wrote, “I attempted the McDonald’s drink hack everyone’s going with orange soda.” They then gave it a good shake to make a velvety ice cream float.

They evaluated, “10/10 it’s bussin bussin.”

The official McDonald’s TikTok account responded, “Hasan over here living in 3021.”

The hack has gained a lot of attention online, with over 1.2 million likes since it was posted on July 26. However, not everyone is happy with it. The discovery of an ice cream float at McDonald’s isn’t life-changing for many people.

“I’m not sure what you’re talking about. Do these kids truly have no idea what a float is and believe they’re being creative? Or are they just wasting their time on the internet? On a repost of the video, one concerned Instagram user noted, “I’m honestly frightened about the human race.”

One TikTok user joked, “Bro, wouldn’t that be wild if someone tried it with root beer?”

Ice cream floats are traditionally made with root beers, although they can also be created with other drinks like Coke.

However, as other viewers pointed out, the hack allows ice cream float fans to enjoy the dish at McDonalds even if it isn’t on the menu.

“What’s the matter with you guys? One commenter justified the practice, saying, “No one said it was new; this is just a method to do it with McDonald’s goods.”

McFloats are a permanent component of the McDonald’s menu in several countries. In the Philippines and India, for example, a Coke McFloat is available, which consists of a scoop of soft serve on top of a can of Coke. In the Philippines, a Milk Tea McFloat was momentarily available in two flavors: original and wintermelon.

