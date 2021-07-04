The mayor of Surfside said the rescue is still underway, noting that a woman in Bangladesh survived 17 days after the building collapsed.

The mayor of Surfside, Florida, said Sunday that the search for more than 120 people who went missing when a condominium partially collapsed last week is still ongoing, adding that a woman in Bangladesh survived a similar incident for 17 days.

Mayor Charles Burkett expressed optimism on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday regarding search and rescue efforts to locate missing inhabitants of Champlain Towers South, a 12-story seaside apartment that collapsed on June 24. At least two dozen individuals have been confirmed deceased as a result of the tragedy as of Sunday, with another 121 people still missing.

Burkett, though, said the mentality has not evolved from a search and rescue mission to a recovery effort after 11 days of arduous work.

“It’s not a recovery effort in the least. I’m often telling people about the BBC documentary about survivability after a building collapse, in which a woman in Bangladesh was rescued after 17 days. So we’re not even close. And, you know, no one in charge is actually talking about putting a halt to this rescue effort,” Burkett remarked. The mayor was alluding to a 2013 event in which a woman was rescued alive from the wreckage of an eight-story building that had collapsed in a Dhaka suburb.

“As far as I’m concerned, this rescue effort will go on until everyone is taken out of that debris,” Burkett remarked.

Over 350 emergency personnel have been searching through mounds of steel, concrete, and rubble for survivors of the partially collapsed structure. Inclement weather, spontaneous flames, and unstable situations throughout the site have compounded the dramatic rescue attempts this week.

Following concerns that severe winds from an upcoming tropical storm could cause the structure to fall on its own, Burkett and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced yesterday that elements of the building that remain intact will be removed as soon as feasible.

Burkett said demolition efforts were 80 percent complete by Sunday morning, and the building might be demolished later today. Rescue efforts have been put on hold while authorities figure out the safest way to demolish the rest of the structure.

