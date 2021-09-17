The Mayor of San Francisco defies the city’s mask mandate at a nightclub, as evidenced by video.

During an outing in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood this week, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, looked to be in violation of the city’s mask law.

Breed and some friends were photographed maskless at the Black Cat Night Club on Wednesday evening before the image was removed, according to NBC Bay Area. Senior reporter Mariecar Mendoza of the San Francisco Chronicle later tweeted a video of the mayor, who was wearing no mask, standing and dancing behind a mob of clubgoers while someone sang on stage.

Although Breed praised the mask rule imposed by local health officials in early August, she told Mendoza in an interview that she did not feel obligated to comply. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear masks indoors unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Last night, I went to my first indoor performance since the epidemic at @sfblackcat… pic.twitter.com/x68lRya0Wh and this occurred

September 16, 2021 — Mariecar Mendoza (@SFMarMendoza)

“At the end of the day,” the mayor told the reporter, “everyone who comes in here has to produce proof of immunization.” That provides me a great deal of comfort.” She also stated that she tests for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

“I’ve been really cautious, not only to set an example, but also to avoid becoming COVID. “I also want to make sure I’m not passing COVID on to other people,” she added. “Every aspect of this pandemic has been centered on keeping people safe.”

According to the video and Mendoza’s account, Breed spent the night dancing and socializing with pals at the club without wearing a mask. Despite the fact that the mayor is vaccinated and evidence of vaccination was sought at the club, the mayor’s conduct appeared to be in violation of the existing public health directive that requires masks indoors.

“Everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, must wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public settings at all times except when actively eating or drinking,” according to the current order in place from San Francisco’s public health department.

Breed’s press agents were contacted for additional comment, but no response was received right away. Some. This is a condensed version of the information.