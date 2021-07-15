The mayor of New York and the police department lost their appeal to stop the investigation into Eric Garner’s death.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York Police Department (NYPD) lost their petition to stop an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Eric Garner’s death.

The appeals court upheld a previous court decision that permitted Garner’s family and others to investigate a breach or neglect of duty under a clause of the City Charter.

The decision stated, “We find that this is a rare case in which allegations of serious violations of duty, combined with a serious lack of substantial investigation and public explanation, warrant a summary inquiry to bring transparency to a matter of profound public importance: the death of an unarmed civilian during the course of an arrest.” “As a result, we affirm the ruling granting the petition unanimously.”

Eight New York City taxpayers signed the petition to establish a judicial probe, including Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr; his sister, Elisha Flagg Garner; and Constance Malcolm, mother of Ramarley Graham, who was killed by NYPD police in 2012.

On July 17, 2014, Garner was murdered after NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo put him in a banned chokehold while detaining him.

While being held face down on the sidewalk, Garner was heard repeatedly telling authorities that he couldn’t breathe. He eventually passed out and was pronounced dead an hour later at a local hospital.

The event was captured on video, which drew global attention and prompted calls for police reform.

The lower court ordered an investigation into four areas: the circumstances surrounding Garner’s arrest and death, the official paperwork surrounding his arrest and death, how Garner’s sealed arrest history and medical records were leaked to the media shortly after his death, and the lack of medical care he received while waiting for an ambulance on the sidewalk.

DeBlasio and the NYPD had argued that Pantaleo’s disciplinary trial had already provided a comprehensive investigation of the incident, but the court found other disturbing factors, such as “false files and statements made in connection with the incident,” that had not yet been reviewed.

A grand jury declined to prosecute Pantaleo in December 2015, sparking nationwide protests against police violence.