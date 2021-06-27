The mayor of Miami says he was unaware of a report on structural damage in a condo that collapsed.

As the hunt for missing people continues in the ruins of the Surfside condominium tower in Florida, a report claims that a 2018 assessment found the structure had “severe structural issues” that required expensive repairs.

In a press conference on Saturday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county “knew nothing” about the report, which was released two years before Cava was elected.

According to the Miami Herald, a 2018 assessment identified a “major error” in the Champlain Towers South condo that dated back to the building’s inception, stating that drainage on the pool deck caused “major structural damage” to a concrete slab beneath it.

In the study, engineer Frank Morabito wrote, “Failure to replace waterproofing in the near future will cause the scope of the concrete deterioration to spread exponentially.”

“Several significant [cracks in the concrete]were noticed in both the topside of the entry drive ramp and the underside of the pool/entrance drive/planter slabs, which included instances with exposed, decaying rebar,” it said, pointing out weaknesses in the structure of the building.

“While some of the damage is modest, the majority of the concrete deterioration must be corrected as soon as possible.”

According to the Herald, there is no evidence that the Condominium Association ever addressed these issues. There’s no way of knowing for sure whether the faults raised in the report contributed to the building’s collapse on Thursday.

Other documents revealed that the building had safety anchors installed to support window washers on the roof.

At least 159 individuals are still missing from the wreckage of the building, with at least four confirmed dead.

While Cava said the county was ignorant of the 2018 study, she announced at a news conference on Saturday that all county buildings older than 40 years will be audited within the next 30 days.

