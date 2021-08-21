The Mayor of Miami Beach says Ron DeSantis’ COVID policies are “absolutely moronic.”

On Saturday, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber lambasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for prohibiting masks in schools and stating that face coverings are ineffective, despite a dramatic increase of COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Local leaders, notably Gelber, have criticized DeSantis’ efforts to block COVID-19 regulations, accusing him of “killing people” by prohibiting mask demands.

“The governor has turned this into a political football. He treats youngsters as though they were pawns in a political game. He isn’t concerned about us; he is attempting to make a political message in front of a national election,” Gelber told CNN. “His policies are putting people’s lives at jeopardy.”

As the number of COVID-19 cases rose across the state this summer, DeSantis, who has been mentioned as a prospective presidential candidate in 2024, prohibited local governments from enacting COVID-19 limitations, such as school mask regulations. DeSantis threatened to withdraw teacher money after numerous Florida school districts promised to resist his ban on mask regulations.

“It’s quite evident at this point,” Gelber said, “because there’s no statistic he can look at and say his policies are beneficial for Floridians.” “You have local school officials who are literally being forced to act boldly and risk losing their jobs and income to safeguard the children whose families elected them to those positions.”

In recent months, Florida has topped the country in new coronavirus cases, with the greatest rate of hospitalizations among youngsters. Cases fell somewhat last week, to around 150,500 from 151,500 the week before, while deaths rose from approximately 1,070 last week to 1,480 this week.

At a summit on Wednesday, DeSantis slammed the usefulness of masks in preventing virus spread in communities, saying, “Politicians want to force you to hide your face as a method for them to cover their own butts… even though it’s not proved to be effective.”

DeSantis’ words were deemed “extremely idiotic” by Gelber.

“He should be trying to get people to wear masks.” Every major medical organization, including pediatricians, has said it’s safe,” he said. “We enjoy many liberties, but we also acknowledge that we all live in the same house.” And if you send your kids to school without a mask and say, “He’s not going to wear one,” he could infect another child.”

Rather than imposing limitations. This is a condensed version of the information.