The Mayor of Florida regrets labeling the deadly Pride Parade crash a “terrorist attack.”

Mayor Dean Trantalis of Fort Lauderdale is retracting his words about the deadly crash at the Stonewall Pride Parade in adjacent Wilton Manors this weekend, saying he regrets labeling the incident a “terrorist attack.”

“I regret saying it was a terrorist attack since we discovered it wasn’t, but I don’t regret my feelings,” the mayor said at a vigil for the accident victims on Sunday. “I have no regrets about being terrified by a person who plowed through the crowd.”

A 2011 white Dodge Ram that was stalled in the staging area waiting for the procession to begin unexpectedly rushed forward and struck two pedestrians on Saturday night.

With significant injuries, the victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. One of the victims died soon after arriving at the hospital.

“It’s terrible,” Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale’s first openly gay mayor, said after the catastrophe. They’ve collapsed on the ground. This is unmistakably a terrorist attack on the LGBT community. This is revolting, and it is the reason we are afraid for our lives.”

However, authorities indicated that their investigation revealed that the tragedy was most likely caused by the driver’s health problems.

The next day, Trantalis pulled back his remarks, stating he thought it was a random attack on the LGBTQ community during Pride Month, and that he was concerned for the safety of Florida Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was nearly hit by the vehicle.

“It terrified me and everyone around me…

I was afraid it was purposeful based on what I witnessed from only a few feet away,” Trantalis said on Twitter on Sunday. “As the facts continue to be pieced together, a picture is emerging of an accident in which a truck careened out of control.”

On Monday, Trantalis told local news station WPLG that the driver should be the one making an apology, not him.

“Let’s focus on what really happened, and what happened was that someone was killed,” Trantalis said. “So the apology goes to him and his family and his friends and the people that knew him. That’s where the apology needs to come from.”

He continued, “The apology needs to come from the person who perpetrated this. This is a brief summary.