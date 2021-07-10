The Mayor of Charlottesville applauds the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue that sparked the white supremacist rally.

The mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, applauded the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from its pedestal early Saturday morning, nearly four years after the tumultuous “Unite the Right” event.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker told reporters on Saturday that removing the Confederate general’s statue will bring Charlottesville “one tiny step closer” to healing with its ugly racial history.

As workers began pulling the statue from its perch, Walker stated, “Taking down this statue is one little step closer to our aim of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America grapple with the sin of willingly destroying Black people for economic gain.”

On Saturday, another monument to Confederate general Stonewall Jackson will be demolished in the city.

The two statues will be removed from Market Street Park and Court Square Park this weekend, city authorities confirmed on Friday, nearly four years after a white supremacist gathering protesting the statues’ initial intended removal left three people dead and hundreds injured.

A municipal council proposal to remove the statue and rename a park dedicated to Lee prompted the “Unite the Right” event in 2017. Following a horrific massacre in Charleston that killed nine African Americans, many initiatives were launched across the south to remove Confederate monuments and rename public locations honoring Confederate people.

However, in an attempt to prevent the removal of the statue, the “Unite the Right” gathering erupted into more racial and social upheaval, as white nationalist protesters clashed violently with counter-protesters. Heather Heyer, a lady, was killed when a car ploughed through a gathering of pedestrians. The violent fights lasted for more than a day, injuring dozens of people.

The statues will now be taken into storage until the city council decides on their final disposition following years of debate, protests, and long litigation. Each statue’s stone bases will be kept in place temporarily before being removed at a later date.

On Saturday, crowds of people cheered when the Lee statue was removed from the park. The city set aside a public viewing spot for residents to watch.

On Saturday, Jim Henson, a resident of nearby Barboursville, told the Associated Press that he had arrived. This is a condensed version of the information.