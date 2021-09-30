The Mayor of Alaska defends Mandate Protesters’ use of Holocaust imagery.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Alaska’s largest city expressed his support for those who showed up to an assembly meeting wearing yellow Star of David symbols to oppose a proposed mask mandate.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson spoke out against the proposed mandate during an earlier assembly meeting on Tuesday. Bronson praised the numerous people who wore the yellow Stars of David throughout the evening as debate on the idea resumed Wednesday.

“There was a formal statement about that that came out inside Jewish society, and the message was ‘never again.’ “That is an ethos, and the is what that star actually means: ‘We will not forget, this will never happen again,’” Bronson said during the meeting on Wednesday. “And I believe that borrowing from them is a credit to them.”

In recent months, people have been using Holocaust iconography to oppose limitations imposed as a result of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, with some comparing vaccine or mask regulations to Nazi Germany while integrating motifs such as the yellow Star of David and the swastika.

During mask and vaccine protests, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) came out against what it called “exploitation” of the yellow Star of David. The ADL’s Central Pacific region office issued a statement last month about the recent use of the imagery in Northern California, where protesters were “appropriating Holocaust imagery in a bizarre and inappropriate attempt to equate public health measures with the atrocities of the Holocaust,” according to the league.

According to the ADL, the protestors were “falsely equating[ing]themselves with Jewish victims of the Nazis” by wearing yellow Stars of David on their attire.

The organization’s statement continued, “It cannot be stated enoughâ€”comparing vaccine mandates to that conduct is highly hurtful and reprehensible.”

The ADL’s Pacific Northwest regional director, Miri Cypers, told This website on Thursday that the organization “continues to find these kinds of parallels exceedingly painful and disrespectful.”

“It’s difficult to comprehend that elected officials continue to employ analogies connecting COVID limits to the Holocaust,” Cypers added. “And Mayor Bronson’s remarks at the hearings last night were stunning. This is a condensed version of the information.