The Mayor did not award the contract to remove Confederate statues to the wrong person: Prosecutor

A Virginia special prosecutor has absolved the mayor of Richmond of any misconduct in the awarding of a $1.8 million contract for the removal of the city’s Confederate statues last summer.

Timothy Martin, the elected prosecutor in charge of the probe in Augusta County, stated in a news release on Wednesday that the findings of a state police investigation indicated no illegal behavior.

The contract was given to the owner of a construction company that had made small political payments to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, a Democrat. During an election season, Stoney’s political competitor filed a complaint, prompting the investigation.

Stoney’s lawyer, Jeffrey Breit, said on Thursday that the mayor is happy with the findings.

According to Martin, Stoney did not recommend the contractor, Devon Henry of Newport News-based Team Henry Enterprises.

According to Martin, the inquiry backed up the mayor’s prior claims that the city approached a number of contractors for the work, all of whom declined. According to him, some people were either personally opposed to the statue removal or were concerned that it would represent a security danger.

The contract’s large value, according to Martin, drew attention. While a lack of competition is likely to have pushed up the price, he claims that profiting from a government transaction is not illegal.

Stoney’s administration originally refused to answer reporters’ concerns about who was behind a shell business, NAH LLC, that the city had contracted with to remove the monuments, according to records. Through public records requests, news organizations discovered that NAH was tied to Henry.

While the concealing of the contractor’s identity raised suspicions “as to whether this was done to hide an illegal transaction,” Martin said that the facts don’t support that judgment.

“Because tensions were high at the time, and many individuals voiced strong feelings about the proposed removal,” Martin said, “the contractor chose to keep his identity hidden, which is not a crime.”

Henry stated in a statement that he was relieved the probe was over and that “this politically produced dark cloud can be lifted.”

Henry, whose firm recently assisted in the dismantling of a number of monuments in Charlottesville