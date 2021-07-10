The mayor defends spending campaign funds on his daughter’s wedding, claiming it served as a campaign event as well.

The mayor of Romulus, Michigan, defended using campaign funds to help pay for his daughter’s wedding by claiming that it also served as a campaign event.

According to a Friday report from local ABC News affiliate WXYZ, Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff admitted to taking $4,500 from the money to cover the free bar at a yacht club wedding.

Burcroff’s lawyer, Daniel Wholihan, told the news organization that the wedding was tied to the campaign because several of the guests had previously worked for Burcroff.

While utilizing the money for the wedding generated “bad optics,” Wholihan said he did not believe it was an improper use of funds. According to WXYZ, Burcroff has now returned his campaign the expenses.

However, specialists in campaign financing believed that Wholihan’s definition of a campaign event was too wide.

“What kind of occasion cannot be a campaign function if your own daughter’s wedding may be a campaign function?” WXYZ spoke with Simon D. Schuster, executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

“It is surprising that elected politicians have such broad latitude to at least attempt to explain away possibly illegal financial transactions,” he noted.

Burcroff has been criticized before for inappropriate spending, including at his wedding.

Following claims that the mayor had inappropriately utilized funds to pay family members, yacht club memberships, and purchase a Jeep Wrangler, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson initiated an investigation into Burcroff’s finances earlier this year. In Michigan, it is prohibited to use campaign funds for personal gain.

In December, WXYZ first reported on a series of shady payments made by the mayor, including over $6,000 in office rent and campaign office maintenance payments to his children, brother, and son-in-law.

The news organization also discovered $3,800 in membership fees paid to the Belleville Yacht Club, which hosted his daughter’s wedding.

Burcroff used the $4,500 for his daughter’s wedding and roughly $15,000 for donations to his local church in May, according to Wholihan’s response to the secretary of state probe. According to WXYZ, Wholihan claims that the mayor has refunded up to $20,000 to his campaign since then.

The city’s website claims that. This is a condensed version of the information.