The Massachusetts Attorney General accuses Grubhub of overcharging restaurants during the pandemic’s peak.

The state of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against Grubhub on Thursday, alleging that the online food delivery service charged eateries fees that exceeded the Covid-19 pandemic’s cost limits.

Grubhub is accused of breaching Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s ban on third-party delivery service platforms charging fees that exceed 15% of an order’s menu price, according to the lawsuit.

The caps were put in place during the Covid-19 epidemic to aid businesses that were already under stress. According to Healey, they were in place from January 14, 2021, to June 15, 2021, and expired when the state’s Covid-19 state of emergency was ended.

In a statement, Healey said, “We allege that Grubhub deliberately and frequently violated the charge cap statute, boosting expenses by thousands of dollars and affecting restaurants who were already financially distressed and attempting to survive.”

“We’re seeking to recoup funds for these businesses and to make Grubhub accountable for its illegal behavior. Our restaurants have been particularly badly struck by the pandemic, and we will do everything we can to assist them recover,” she added.

The corporation “routinely and deliberately levied surcharges to restaurants that exceeded 18 percent of the order’s menu price, in violation of state law,” according to the attorney general’s office.

Grubhub charged restaurants fees of “18% or more of the order’s purchase price,” according to the complaint, which was filed in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston.

The complaint claims that “Grubhub continues to collect fees above the 15% limit, even after covered establishments complained that their fees did not comply with the Delivery Fee Cap Statute.”

In May, the attorney general’s office sent Grubhub a cease and desist letter, instructing the company to stop charging fees that exceeded 15%.

According to the office, it is seeking refunds for businesses impacted by Grubhub’s alleged acts, as well as civil fines of $5,000 per infringement.

Grubhub termed the Massachusetts attorney general’s charges “baseless” in a statement to This website.

According to Grant Klinzman, a spokeswoman for the company, “Serving restaurants is at the center of all we do at Grubhub, and we strongly disagree with the assertions in this lawsuit.”

"While we do not feel the interim price control was legal, we do agree it was necessary.