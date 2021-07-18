The Mask Mandate in Los Angeles County is now in effect, with over 1,800 new COVID cases reported.

Late Saturday night, Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populated county, imposed an indoor mask mandate after over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day and hospitalizations in the area continued to rise.

The new law took effect at 11:59 p.m. and mandates everyone, regardless of immunization status, to wear masks in indoor public venues. The mandate is a result of increasing transmission of the fast-spreading Delta type, according to the county’s public health agency.

“Masks will be required indoors regardless of vaccination status starting TONIGHT at 11:59pm,” the public health department tweeted Saturday, citing greater transmission from the Delta strain and intermingling of unmasked individuals whose vaccination status is unknown.

There were 1,827 new instances of COVID-19 reported in the county on Saturday alone, with 11 more deaths. According to the county’s health department, this is a four-fold increase from the number of cases reported just two weeks ago on July 4, and an eight-fold increase from instances reported on June 15. The daily optimism rate has risen to 3.7 percent, up from 0.5 percent a month ago.

The number of persons hospitalized in Los Angeles County due to COVID increased from 462 on Friday to 507 on Saturday, according to KABC, while the number of patients in intensive care remained at 103.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Los Angeles County has reported nearly 1.2 million positive COVID-19 cases and 24,579 deaths.

According to the county’s health department, about 4 million people in Los Angeles have not yet been vaccinated. More than 10.7 million doses of the vaccine had been provided as of July 11, with 61 percent of residents aged 16 and up having been properly vaccinated.

Masks will now be needed in all interior public spaces, venues, meetings, and companies such as offices, shopping, restaurants, and theaters, according to a statement from the department.

