The ‘Mark of the Beast’ was used to vandalize a church sign promoting vaccines. verse from the bible

On Friday, a painted “mark of the beast” bible passage was destroyed on a New Orleans church billboard urging COVID-19 vaccines.

There were no details available about who spray-painted the “Love thy neighbor” changeable letterboard sign in front of the First Grace United Methodist Church. Vaccinate yourself.”

“And that no man might buy or sell, save he who had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name,” according to the Bible verse written over the sign. According to Fox8 Live, some biblical historians believe the “beast” refers to the Antichrist, and the mark described in the text is used to identify Antichrist adherents.

The church’s pastor, Shawn Moses Anglim, shared photos of the graffiti on Facebook, including one that showed the words “faith over fear” painted on the pathway in front of the church.

“There is a great deal of rage out there…

On Facebook, Anglim remarked, “We need to be praying for each other…,” alluding to the defaced signs. “Make today a day of prayer for individuals who have different experiences and perspectives than you… Ask God to help you empathize with them, to turn the other cheek, and to continue to walk in truth, faith, and kindness… There is nothing you can do about God’s love for you.”

On Friday afternoon, Anglim announced on Facebook that members of the congregation had repaired the signs and pathway.

The damage at the First Grace United Methodist Church occurs as COVID-19 cases continue to spread across the country, despite the fact that some people are still opposed to receiving the COVID vaccine. A Texas GOP official died of COVID-19 on Thursday, only days after posting a meme on Facebook denouncing vaccines.

H. Scott Apley, a member of the Republican Executive Committee in Texas and a Dickinson City Councilman, shared an image of a tweet challenging the function and effectiveness of COVID immunizations.

“In six months, we’ve gone from the vaccine putting an end to the pandemic to. This is a condensed version of the information.