In a statement sent Monday, the Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors lambasted state senators from his own party for conducting an audit of the 2020 presidential election results, calling it a “adventure in never-never land.”

“The year is 2021, and it is August. “The election in November 2020 is over,” wrote Republican Jack Sellers. “I’m not sure you’ll ever find out that the election in Maricopa County was free, fair, and accurate,” says the author.

Sellers stated that the State Senate GOP has not completed the audit because they “hired persons who have little expertise and no understanding of how professional elections are handled,” according to the letter, which was tweeted by Brahm Resnik, a reporter for Phoenix-based news station KPNX-TV.

He stated that the Board “had serious job to perform and little time to entertain this never-never land excursion.”

He wrote, “Please finish whatever you’re working on and release whatever you’re going to release.” “I am convinced that our election was conducted in accordance with federal and state law by our staff and volunteers. There was no fraud, no ballots from Asia were injected, and there was no satellite beaming votes into our voting equipment.”

All elected leaders, he said, should “speak the truth and quit fostering conspiracies.” He demanded that they release their audit findings and that they “be ready to defend any allegations of wrongdoing in court.”

He wrote, “It’s time to go on.”

This website attempted to contact Sellers for additional comment but had not received a response by the time of publication.

According to him, the Board had ordered two organizations to look into the security of electoral equipment independently in a previous statement, but the research revealed that “no hacking or vote switching occurred in the 2020 election.”

Sellers has chastised anyone spreading false information regarding the 2020 presidential election. Following the riots on January 6, Putin issued a statement condemning "those who are distributing false information and outright lies, which were clearly a root cause."