The man who bought the wedding ring of a deceased woman refuses to sell it to her grieving family.

In the wake of the unsolved murder of Shemethia Coteat Stanton, who died on February 14, 2020, a family in Alabama is searching for answers.

No arrests have been made nearly two years later, despite police saying they have a strong suspect but not enough evidence to make an arrest, according to AL.com.

Stanton’s family is facing backlash from the man who bought her wedding ring from a county auction after she died, on top of the agony of losing a loved one.

The ring had been sold because it was declared unclaimed property.

According to a Scripps Howard News Service analysis of the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, about 185,000 cases of homicide and non-negligent manslaughter went unresolved between 1980 and 2019. During that time period, there were 20,003 homicides in Alabama, with 7,893 of those remaining unsolved.

Authorities kept Stanton’s things collected from the site as evidence after her death, but when they were given to her family, they discovered her wedding ring was missing.

According to AL.com, Phillip Stanton, with whom Shemethia was officially divorced but remained in a close connection until her death, believed the lost ring may lead to a suspect.

“This seemed like a break in the case to me. I’m calling the cops and asking if we can inspect pawn shops “‘I told the outlet,’ he said.

The ring, along with some other items, was discovered to be in the hands of the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. From there, he learned that the ring had been turned over to the county treasurer and sold at county auction because it had gone unclaimed, as is standard procedure. Normally, goods are handed along after 30 days, however the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office delayed ten months before selling the items in this case.

The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office contacted her stated next of kin, son Phillip Stanton Jr., the day after his mother died, according to Bill Yates, chief deputy coroner. He stated that while it is standard policy to make repeated attempts to contact the family, only one attempt was noted in this case.

Phillip Stanton Jr. told AL.com that he has no recollection of being contacted about his mother’s home.

The Stantons were introduced to each other through the. This is a condensed version of the information.