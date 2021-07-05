The man accused of plowing his car into a crowd near the Washington Monument claimed that the “government” wants him dead.

On Saturday, a New Jersey man was detained after allegedly crashing his automobile near the Washington Monument, just missing many persons around.

According to a news release from the United States Park Police (USPP), Jack Joseph Dessin, 38, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (automobile) and destruction of government property. He’ll appear in federal court on Monday, but it’s unknown whether he’ll be represented by a counsel.

According to Park Police, Dessin allegedly drove his SUV at a crowd of pedestrians walking on the sidewalk near the Monument around 7:30 p.m., less than 24 hours before the Fourth of July fireworks display on the Mall.

Dessin’s vehicle collided with a security barrier in the southeast quadrant of the Washington Monument grounds, but no pedestrians were harmed, according to the USPP statement.

Witnesses on the scene told WRC-TV that the motorist looked to be attempting to hit those gathering near the Monument.

“My son and I were both like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ That strikes me as odd.’ It appeared as if he was seeking for an exit, but then it changed to, no… something is wrong here,” witness Nicholas Kline told the channel.

Witnesses told WRC that the truck, which was decorated in signs and had an American flag hanging from its passenger door, had been executing figure eights and other strange movements before crashing.

“People were scurrying out of the path as he walked down the walkway. “And then he raced right into that wall, literally missing someone by a foot,” Kline said to WRC.

There has been no explanation for the incident.

Witness Michael Vachon rescued the driver from the vehicle after it smashed into a wall near the monument, according to WRC. After Vachon inquired about the driver’s situation, the motorist told him he was “dying.”

“And he said, ‘The government is attempting to assassinate me.’ ‘The government isn’t trying to murder you,’ I say. Vachnon said, ‘Lie down.’

When another bystander questioned him about his motivation, he retorted with expletives regarding Facebook, Google, and Twitter, according to WRC.

Since its closure, the Washington Monument has remained closed. This is a condensed version of the information.