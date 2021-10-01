The majority of Trump supporters want the country divided into “Red” and “Blue” halves.

According to a new poll done by the University of Virginia’s (UVA) neutral Center for Politics, a majority of Trump supporters want the country divided into red and blue halves.

According to the poll, almost 52 percent of individuals who voted for Republican former President Donald Trump “somewhat agree” or “strongly agree” that it is time to split the country, with either red or blue states seceding from the union.

In comparison, 41% of people who voted for Democratic Vice President Joe Biden support the proposal.

Splitting the country would very certainly result in major conflict.

The United States Civil War began in 1860, when 11 southern states seceded from the union. According to the US Department of Veteran Affairs, the four-year, 27-day fight resulted in the deaths of more than 498,000 soldiers, making it the country’s bloodiest combat of all time.

States that vote overwhelmingly for a Republican (red) or Democratic (blue) presidential candidate are referred to as red and blue states, respectively.

To help viewers comprehend how many state electoral votes a presidential candidate has, election maps depict states as entirely red or blue. In the 2020 presidential election, for example, the United States was divided into 13 blue states, 24 red states, and two states, Maine and Nebraska, with red and blue districts.

Some political intellectuals, on the other hand, are completely opposed to the concept of red and blue states. This is because all states in the United States have Republican, Democratic, and other sorts of voters, as well as non-voters.

“Traditional election maps in the United States not only show polarization, but also can intensify it. According to the website Purple States of America, “no state is completely red or blue; they are all tints of purple.”

The red and blue state maps, according to that website and others like it, focus too much on political differences, fostering partisan deadlock and social instability. Purple states, on the other hand, advocates argue, provide a visual representation of our overlapping commonalities.

The remainder of the UVA poll focuses on similarities between Trump and Biden supporters.

Similar majorities of both Biden and Trump voters reported distrust for voters, elected officials, and media sources associated with the opposing party in the poll. Both groups of voters believe the US political system is biased in favor of the wealthy. This is a condensed version of the information.