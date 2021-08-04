The majority of the New York Assembly wants Andrew Cuomo to resign, and if he doesn’t, he’ll be impeached.

According to the Associated Press, a majority of New York Assembly members are asking for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after an investigation found that he sexually assaulted at least 11 women, and they plan to impeach him if he does not.

At least 82 of the 150 members have stated publicly or told the Associated Press that they support impeaching Cuomo if he refuses to resign. An impeachment trial must be approved by a simple majority of Assembly members.

Cuomo has so far refused to resign, stating that he intends to run for a fourth term in 2022.

Cuomo has denied making any unwanted sexual advances and claims that the conclusions are inaccurate. But as political pressure mounted, so did the possibility of criminal charges being brought against Cuomo, who gained national recognition last year as the forthright but empathetic voice of the coronavirus in an early U.S. hotspot, only to have his political career jeopardized a year later.

District attorneys in Manhattan, suburban Westchester and Nassau counties, and Albany, the state capital, have requested investigative papers from the investigation, which is being led by Democratic state Attorney General Letitia James.

Cuomo had broken civil statutes against sexual harassment, according to James’ probe. Investigators did not reach any judgments on whether he should be charged criminally, leaving the door open for local prosecutors to file charges.

Joyce Smith, the interim district attorney for Nassau County on Long Island, said, “We are evaluating the profoundly alarming discoveries.” She promised that her office would “investigate any potential crimes” that occurred there “thoroughly and expeditiously.”

Democrats from the statehouse to the White House called for Cuomo’s resignation after James’ report was revealed on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden saying the governor should quit. But he showed no evidence of paying attention, claiming that some of the events documented in the report never occurred, that others were misinterpreted or mischaracterized, and that the entire exercise was poisoned.

In a recorded video statement, he added, “Politics and bias are interlaced throughout every part of this circumstance.”

The Assembly Democrats, who control the body, argued for hours Tuesday whether to impeach the governor now, wait for him to resign, or grant the Assembly Judiciary the power to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.