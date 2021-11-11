The majority of the $626 million settlement for the Flint water crisis will go to children.

A $626 million settlement granted by a federal court judge on Wednesday might help children under the age of 18 who were exposed to lead- and bacteria-tainted water during the Flint water crisis.

Nearly 80% of the money will go to youngsters who were exposed to contaminated water in the area in 2014 and 2015. The settlement was negotiated with the state of Michigan, the city of Flint, McLaren Regional Medical Center, and Rowe Professional Services, and is the largest in Michigan state history.

Judge Judith Levy of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia hailed the settlement “a tremendous achievement” in her 178-page opinion approving it.

“(It) establishes a comprehensive compensation structure and schedule for all qualifying participants,” Levy wrote.

Flint’s water problem began in 2014, when city officials elected to use the Flint River instead of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department for the city’s water supply because it was less expensive. Residents quickly began complaining about the unusual smell and yellowish-brown hue of the river water, which had not been adequately treated.

It became revealed that the badly treated water absorbed lead from Flint’s antiquated pipe system, effectively contaminating the water for the city’s 101,000 people, the majority of whom are Black. During an epidemic of Legionnaires’ disease early in the crisis, a total of 12 individuals died and over 80 were ill.

According to the United Way, which assisted in the distribution of bottled water during the crisis, between 6,000 and 12,000 children were exposed to lead poisoning as a result of the mishandling.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lead poisoning in children “may cause learning difficulties, behavioral disorders, and, at very high levels, seizures, coma, and even death.”

Lead levels in some of the city’s waterways are still high today.

Due to their oversight of the environmental and health disaster, the state’s Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel has sought to indict former Republican Governor Rick Snyder, former Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon, and eight other former officials for willful neglect of duty and involuntary manslaughter.

All of the aforementioned officials are now facing charges in connection with the issue. After the incident, key members of Snyder’s government have been accused of covering up their responsibilities. This is a condensed version of the information.