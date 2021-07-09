The majority of Texas power grids failed during the summer heat and even during winter storms.

The scorching heat in Texas is putting a strain on the same electrical infrastructure that failed during the fatal winter storms in February.

According to new data from the Texas Electric Reliability Council, there have been 1,280 summer power outages across the state. In addition, 97 power units experienced a total of 224 unscheduled outages between June 14 and June 18. According to KHOU, two-thirds of the 97 plants were destroyed during February’s storms.

According to KHOU’s analysis, natural gas plants suffered the most, accounting for 49 percent of all output reductions. During the week of June 14-18, natural gas plants reduced their output by 8,894 megawatts. Wind power was unavailable for 4,271 megawatts, while solar power was cut by 2,098 megawatts, according to the station.

Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, is not a proponent of alternative energy sources. He backed “adequate and reliable sources of power, such as natural gas, coal, and nuclear power” in a Tuesday letter calling for improvements to the Texas electric system, but ordered the state’s Public Utility Commission to “allocate reliability costs to generation resources that cannot guarantee their own availability, such as wind or solar power.”

Leslie Sopko, an ERCOT spokesman, sent an email to This website on Wednesday explaining why the outages are happening so quickly.

“Mechanical failures were the primary cause of the unplanned outages that occurred during the week of June 14th. The generation owners were sent a Request for Information, and their responses are due later this month. We want to see whether there are any patterns in the unplanned outages caused by things like supply chain problems or routine maintenance delays caused by the February winter storm,” she said.

151 people died as a result of the February winter storm, and ERCOT was chastised for its handling of the power outages. Due to the response, a number of high-ranking ERCOT members have stepped away from the board, including Board chair Sally Talberg, vice-chair Peter Cramton, finance and audit chair Terry Bulger, and human resources and governance committee chair Raymond Hepper. During a February meeting, ERCOT CEO Bill Magness apologized to the other board members.

"I could have done a better job emphasizing what was coming and what had already happened."