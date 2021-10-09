The majority of Republicans believe that elected officials who criticize Trump should be excluded from the party.

According to a new poll, a majority of Republicans believe the party should not accept lawmakers who are critical of Donald Trump.

Nearly two-thirds of Republicans said the GOP should be leery of political people who openly attack the former president, according to a Pew Research Center poll released this week.

Republicans should be “not too” accepting of such leaders, according to 32% of Republicans, and “not at all” accepting of authorities who publicly criticize Trump, according to 30%.

Only 11% of Republicans polled thought the GOP should be very accepting of those who do so in government, while 26% said the party should be moderately accepting. Since March, the percentage of Republicans who believe their party should welcome officials who criticize Trump has dropped by 7 percentage points.

The poll also revealed that Democrats are more receptive to criticism of Vice President Joe Biden inside their party than Republicans are to Trump criticism.

Despite predictions of a “civil war” between those who wished to disassociate from Trump and those who considered him as critical to their success, Trump’s hold on the Republican Party has remained strong since he left office.

According to Pew Research, 67 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents want Trump to be a “important political figure for many years.” In addition, 44% of respondents stated they want him to run for president again in 2024.

Trump has hinted at a second presidential run, lately claiming that he would defeat “everyone else” in a Republican primary. He also stated that if he entered the race, most other conservative contenders would “drop out.”

On Friday, Jason Miller, a former top adviser to Trump, predicted that the 75-year-old would run for president again in three years. However, Miller believes the contest will not be a rerun with President Joe Biden.

“I believe it will be a Kamala Harris or possibly a Gavin Newsom,” Miller said on Fox Business, referring to the California governor and vice president, respectively.

However, while a majority of Republicans (22 percent) want Trump to remain a prominent person in the United States, they would prefer if he used his celebrity to help another presidential candidate win instead of running himself.

