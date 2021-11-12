The majority of millennials would switch jobs in order to spend more time with their pets.

According to new data, more than half of millennials indicated they would switch careers or reduce working hours to spend more time with their pets, while 64 percent of Gen Z did the same.

In a new analysis issued Thursday, Mars Petcare, a leading veterinary health provider and pet food producer, looked examined how the epidemic has impacted the way owners feel about their furry friends since 2020.

“Pets and pet parents grew closer than ever during the epidemic, according to the Mars Petcare ‘Keeping People and Pets Together’ research, and they want that closeness to continue, whether they’re at work, out and about in their communities, or traveling to new areas. Pet parent insights like these are at the heart of all we do, from product development to our Better Cities for Pets programming, allowing us to truly embody our mission: A Better World For Pets “Ikdeep Singh, regional president of Mars Petcare North America, stated the following.

During the epidemic, over 23 million households added a pet to their home, and about 80% of pet owners were able to spend more time with their pets—which had long-term consequences, according to the study.

Despite the fact that the epidemic is over and many people are back to work, a whopping 90% of people want to continue spending more time with their dogs, with many relying on them for their “mental health in the post-pandemic environment.”

However, the epidemic brought more than just extra quality time with four-legged companions; it also brought issues. “Especially those who added new pets during the epidemic,” four out of ten pet owners were apprehensive about being able to finance the costs of their pet in the previous year. In fact, according to the same study, about a third of pet owners planned to rehome a pet in 2021, with some shelters reporting surrenders from people returning to their offices and those who adopted during the pandemic but were unprepared for the burden.

Returning to Work… or Not Returning to Work

As the United States gradually returns to the 9-5 lifestyle of the past, pet owners who enjoyed spending their days with pets, as well as the pets who have been acclimated to it, will be affected. This is a condensed version of the information.